BTS Fans Already Lining Up for Saturday Night Concert

Fans Sumin Kwon, Izabelle Le and Maddi Jacobe share what they love about BTS. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018)

The BTS Army Shares Why They Love the Band

Fans of the Korean boy band BTS started lining up outside the Fort Worth Convention Center Thursday afternoon for a concert that doesn’t happen until Saturday night.

"I want to be the first person in general admission,” said Lexi Savetta, a 23-year-old university student from New York. “I want to be the first person. I want to have the spot I want on the barricade."

BTS fans are known for camping out, sometimes days in advance.

But the city of Fort Worth doesn’t allow camping, and it's unclear how fans will keep their place in line.

How to Increase Fun at a BTS Concert

Samantha Johnson and Susan Brito, who are in the BTS Army, show the one thing that can increase your BTS fun at their concerts. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018)

"Everyone else is here staring at the building waiting,” said Elena Hunter, 16, who came from Missouri. “Everybody is on edge when we're able to line up."

Hunter and her friend Lexie Trent paid $250 each to get into the pit up front.

It's the biggest concert at the Fort Worth Convention Center since Miley Cyrus back in 2007.

No doubt, the band has an emotional connection with fans, especially considering most don't understand the lyrics.

"I don't know Korean,” Savetta said. “I don't understand it but I like to listen to the music. It makes me feel good. I dance to it all the time."

The convention center seats about 10,000. But extra seats are being added for the concert so the total number of fans admitted will be closer to 12,000.

BTS: Biggest Boy Band Heading to Texas

BTS, which is considered the most popular boy band in the world right now, is coming to Fort Worth for two sold-out shows. Ahead of their visit, we head to a concert in Los Angeles to talk to fans about why they love BTS. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018)

A second concert is planned Sunday evening.