BBQ Cook-off Supports Rise School of Dallas

Some good BBQ was cooking in North Texas on Saturday.

The 6th annual Touchdown Club Rib and Appetizer Cook-off took place in Dallas.

Judges from all over the state came out for the competition, including Tootsie Tomanetz, the Pitmaster of Snow’s BBQ in Lexington.

Tomanetz has more than 50 years in the BBQ business, and has also been inducted into the BBQ Hall of Fame.

“Everybody has a different flavor and they use different seasonings and so forth… so really just looking for any good barbeque, not that it tastes like ours or compares to ours, but just to get a new flavor and taste of bbq,” she said of judging the 40 teams at the event.

The cook-off supports the Ashford Rise School of Dallas, which provides early childhood educational programs for children with and without developmental disabilities.