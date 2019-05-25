BBQ Causes House Fire in Fort Worth: FWFD

A barbecue grill placed too close to a home started small house fire Saturday afternoon in southeast Fort Worth, fire officials say.

The incident happened at 12:09 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Parker Henderson Road, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a mobile home with fire showing from the front of the house. Officials said crews but the fire out quickly before it spread anywhere else in the structure.

Officials said they believed the cause of the fire was a barbecue placed too close to the home.

Four people, two adults and two children, were inside the home when the fire started, according to Fort Worth FD.