BBB Warning About Sports Media Marketing

The Fort Worth Better Business Bureau issued a warning Friday about a firm called Sports Media Marketing that received an "F" rating from the consumer agency. (Published 39 minutes ago)

The Fort Worth Better Business Bureau issued a warning Friday about a firm called Sports Media Marketing that received an "F" rating from the consumer agency.

"A lot goes into the rating system, but an "F" is as bad as it gets," said BBB Regional Director Amy Rasor.

Sports Media Marketing claims to offer high school sports sponsorships and spirit themed items like T-shirts, promising to distribute them at high school sports events.

The BBB received 31 complaints about the company in the past 16 months. All of them went unanswered by the company.

Tropical Storm Barry Could Become First Atlantic Hurricane of the Season

Tropical Storm Barry is already flooding parts of New Orleans and is expected to intensify as it moves over land this weekend. (Published Thursday, July 11, 2019)

"They're not delivering the products or they're not affiliated with the school mentioned at all," Rasor said.

The Ruben Mercado Farmers Insurance Agency in Haltom City is one of the customers that filed a BBB complaint.

Agent Candy Mercado said her business paid $1,010 to support Haltom High School when a Sports Media Marketing representative called in May 2018.

"We thought we were going to get T-shirts with an ad on the back that we could throw out at the games and little footballs we could throw at the games, as well," she said.

But all they received was one sample T-shirt.

She made a social media post about the company and found many other businesses were also unhappy customers.

Recall of Flowers Foods Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns

Flowers Foods voluntarily recalled its hamburger and hot dog buns, and other bakery products after reports of plastic pieces in the goods. (Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019)

"I just couldn't believe it. I was appalled," she said.

Mercado contacted Haltom High School and learned that no one there had ever heard of Sports Media Marketing.

"We wanted our money to go to the school and if the school has never heard of them, the money won't get to the right party," she said.

Since then the insurance agency has received a refund from the credit card payment made to Sport Media Marketing. But the BBB said other customers that filed complaints lost a total of $20,000.

Before making payments, the BBB urges other customers to check out companies that claim to be fundraisers with the group for which they claim to be raising money. Also, check for complaints online.

"Ask as many questions as you can and get everything in writing," Rasor said.

Also, refuse to be rushed into decisions. Do your research in advance.

Sports Media Marketing did not respond to calls and an email from NBC 5 on Friday.