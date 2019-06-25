BB Gun Shooting in Arlington

Two BB Guns recovered from the June 24 reported shooting in progress.

Arlington police responded to what was initially dispatched as a shooting in progress in the 2100 block of East Abram Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

A family leaving a restaurant saw two teenagers shooting a gun at them. One person was hit in the head with what turned out to be a BB projectile.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the two teenagers at a local convenience store. Officers recovered two BB guns that resemble real firearms. Both juveniles were arrested.

The Arlington Police Department said that this is yet another incident of the tragic consequences of using a replica firearm with criminal intent.

Three weeks ago, widespread panic and mistaken claims of an active shooter were reported during D.C.’s Capital Pride Parade after a man pulled out a BB gun.

Arlington police said that the injured victim in Monday's incident will be okay.