Auto Repair Calls Spike After Unexpected Hail Storm - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Auto Repair Calls Spike After Unexpected Hail Storm

By Allie Spillyards

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Auto Repair Calls Spike After Unexpected Hail Storm
    Allie Spillyards, NBC 5 News

    North Texans are dealing with extensive hail damage following Wednesday morning’s storms creating a backlog at auto repair shops in hard-hit cities like Carrollton.

    Glass Doctor says it’s received more than 100 calls in less than 48 hours.

    While technicians often come to customers, the company’s changed how it operates this week asking customers to come to them so they can help more people deal with hail damage sooner.

    “We’ve seen broken windshields, broken back glasses, completely shattered, you know baseball sized hail going through them, shattered quarter glasses, door glasses and just a lot of damage on the vehicle,” said Kevin Garcia.

    Your Photos: June 6, 2018 Hail Storm

    Your Photos: June 6, 2018 Hail Storm

    Garcia says they can handle about 20 repairs a day. He expects they’ll be working at max capacity for at least a couple of weeks.

    Body shops in the area also say they’ve been inundated with calls. Many don’t expect repairs to begin for about a week, however, as they wait on insurance adjusters to make the rounds surveying damage.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices