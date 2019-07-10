The Highland Park Department of Public Safety is seeking these people in connection a string of residential burglaries across the Park Cities.

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several people in connection to at least 13 burglaries in the Park Cities.

Investigators with the Highland Park Department of Public Safety said it was investigating at least five residential burglaries in the town, while the group was also sought in relation to eight similar incidents in University Park.

The incidents date to November 2018, according to Highland Park DPS. Each burglary happened in the middle of night at homes that were occupied, but authorities said they had not found any signs of forced entry.

Highland Park DPS said they believed the burglaries were committed by "multiple suspects."

Anyone with information related to the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.