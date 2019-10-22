Authorities released the above sketch of a woman they are seeking in connection to an attempted capital murder in Kaufman County on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person they say tied a 78-year-old woman to a chair and set her house on fire in Crandall on Oct. 15.

The woman was rescued by a good Samaritan and a Crandall firefighter and is in stable condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the woman answered her door at about 9:38 a.m. on Oct. 15 to a woman pointing a pistol at her.

The woman with the gun pushed her way into the house, asked for money, tied the 78-year-old to a chair and looked through the house, the sheriff's office said. Before she left the house, the woman who pushed her way inside set a fire in the kitchen, leaving the 78-year-old tied to the chair.

Ultimately, the woman was rescued by the good Samaritan and the firefighter at the home on Farm-to-Market Road 148 in rural Kaufman County, authorities said.

Authorities released a sketch of the suspect Tuesday and described her as heavy set with strawberry hair. She was wearing a black hoodie and gold-rimmed glasses at the time of the incident.

The woman could face charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery and arson causing serious bodily injury, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Investigator J. Weisbruch at 972-932-9735 or Texas Ranger Matlock at 214-861-2370. To submit an anonymous tip, call 877-847-7522.