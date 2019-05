Authorities are looking for a vehicle that was stolen Sunday night with a child inside, Dallas police say.

Police said they were looking for a silver sedan with a child in the backseat. A man and a woman were in the car, police said.

The car was stolen in front of a McDonald's at the intersection of S. Buckner Boulevard and Bruton Road, police said.

Police did not immediately release any other details.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.