Authorities in Navarro County have located a 3-year-old girl who went missing Saturday, according to the county's office of emergency management.

The girl went missing along State Highway 22, two miles east of Frost, Texas, authorities said.

Authorities said a neighbor found the girl after seeing the call for help.

Frost is 24 miles west of Corsicana.

