(Published 14 minutes ago)

Authorities in Denton County are responding to a reported drowning on Lake Lewisville.

The Texas Game Warden tweeted that officials were investigating reports of a drowning near Little Elm, with Lewisville firefighters helping search around the area.

The Game Warden's dive team was also dispatched.

Check back for details on this developing story.