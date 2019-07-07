Authorities Pull Empty Vehicle From Lake Worth

The Fort Worth Fire Department pulled an empty vehicle from Lake Worth early Sunday morning, police say.

A wrecker pulled the vehicle from the water around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Sunset Park in the 8800 block of Watercress Drive in Fort Worth, Fort Worth police said.

Police said there was not anyone in the vehicle, and they believed the driver fled the scene.

Because the vehicle was about 100 feet from shore, police said a heavy duty wrecker had to be called because it had cables long enough to reach that far into the lake.

Police said they did not know why or how the vehicle ended up in Lake Worth