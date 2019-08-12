Authorities Involved in Chase in NW Oklahoma City - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Authorities Involved in Chase in NW Oklahoma City

By KFOR News 4 / Oklahoma City

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Authorities are involved in a chase in the Oklahoma City metro Monday morning.

    It started before 11 a.m. Monday in southwest Oklahoma City and was last underway in northwest Oklahoma City near NW 63rd and Meridian, near Lake Hefner.

    Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Oklahoma City police are involved in the chase.

    You can click here to read the full story from our NBC sister station KFOR News 4 in Oklahoma City.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

