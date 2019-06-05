Austin Resident Claims $5 Million Mega Millions Prize

An Austin resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $5 million for the drawing on May 21.

The prize-winning ticket was purchased at an H-E-B in Austin. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

The Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (10-50-55-56-58), but not the Mega Ball number (15). The Megaplier number was 5.

According to the Texas Lottery, Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers chosen, including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away with some prize money.

Mega Millions offers a $40 Million starting jackpot and a second-tier prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million.

Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT. The current Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $530 million.