Dallas was on an initial list of 15 cities in consideration for the headquarters

By David Tarrant - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    The Army made it official this morning that Austin will be the home of its new Futures Command headquarters. "Austin, Texas, was chosen based on its quality of life and proximity to commercial technology, research and development and academic innovation," the Army said in a video announcement on its website.

    In a contest that has been called the military's version of Amazon's second headquarters sweepstakes, Austin has been selected as the home of the Army's new Futures Command, where sci-fi ideas become reality.

    Austin beat out four other finalists, including Boston, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Raleigh, N.C. Dallas had been one of the initial 15 cities considered before that list was pared down in early June.

