Aurora Dallas 2018 Set to Illuminate Downtown

This weekend, downtown Dallas will become a destination for art lovers from around the world with 30,000 to 50,000 people expected to gather at Aurora Dallas 2018.

“One of the core missions of Aurora is to unite the city behind a cornerstone of arts and culture much like the city of Austin has SXSW that just draws people from around the world for music,” co-founder Joshua King said. “What Aurora is doing is drawing people from around the world to come here and focus on the visual and performing arts.”

The 2018 exhibit will feature 17 installations with City Hall Plaza as the centerpiece.

“It comes and it goes in this whirlwind of this beautiful, unique and authentic experience that if you are not here on Saturday night you don't get to see it for another two years,” King said.

Organizers promise an experience that is engaging and interactive for people from all walks of life.

“That's the root of what all art should do and that is ask a question and then create a conversation and a dialogue between the people,” King said.

The main pieces will be visible Saturday night from 7 p.m. through 2 a.m.

Dallas will close a number of streets to accommodate the crowds and installations.

The following streets will be closed Friday, November 2 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, November 4 at 3 a.m.:

• Young Street from South Akard Street to South Ervay Street

• South Akard Street – All northbound lanes from Young Street to Marilla Street

• Browder Street from Young Street to Dallas City Hall

• Marilla Street – All southbound lanes from Young Street to South Akard Street

The following additional streets will be closed Saturday, November 3 at 4 a.m. through Sunday, November 4 at 3 a.m.:

• Young Street from South Lamar to Evergreen Street

• South Griffin from Wood Street to Memorial Drive

• South Field Street from Wood Street to Young Street

• South Akard Street from Wood Street to Canton Street

• Browder Street from Young Street to Canton Street

• South Ervay Street from Young Street to Canton Street

Meters will be hooded, and parking will be prohibited along the street closures. Both Pioneer Plaza parking lots (Young Street and Griffin Street) will be closed from Thursday, November 1 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, November 4 at 5 p.m.