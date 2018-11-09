Audit Recommends Changes to DPD Program

An audit taking a closer look at how the Dallas Police Department manages off-duty jobs for officers found the system is in need of reform.

Among the audits findings are the Dallas Police Department does not have proper internal controls to manage the program and does not always comply with existing controls.

The audit shows documentation for the program is also a problem and found that 99-percent of off-duty job requests by DPD officers were approved.

In a statement Chief Hall said in part: “Policy review is underway and we look forward to implementing the changes that are necessary to ensure the safety of our officers and the community.”

The Dallas Police Department has lost about 30 more officers than they hired in the 2018 fiscal year, according to city statistics that ran through August. DPD had hoped to hire 250-officers in fiscal year 2018, which ended last month, but was only able to hire 167 as of September.

"It's not as easy as let’s just limit extra jobs, trust me no cops want to work these extra jobs, we just don't have enough officers plain and simple,” Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said.

The audit recommends decreasing the total number of off duty hours DPD officers can work and improving oversight of the program.