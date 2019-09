Michael Webb, inset, is accused of kidnapping a Fort Worth girl as she walked with her mother Saturday, May 18, 2019.

The attorney for the man accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old girl from her mother in Fort Worth is asking for the case to be dismissed.

Michael Webb's attorney has filed a motion to dismiss, suppress evidence and change the trial's location... if there is one.

He claims a search of Webb's hotel room was illegal because there was no warrant or probable cause.

The motion also questions how Webb was interrogated and claims he can't get an impartial trial in Tarrant County.

Widespread Devastation Seen From Aerials Above Abaco, Bahamas