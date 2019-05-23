Attempted Lurings Reported Near Fort Worth Middle School

A Fort Worth ISD principal sent parents a letter informing them to be on alert after reports of a man attempting to lure children into his vehicle, on separate occasions, Thursday, May 23, 2019.

The latest attempted luring incident happened last Friday near Riverside Middle School located along Bolton Street between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. as students walked to school.

As school officials investigated that incident they discovered 'other similar unreported incidents' that occurred in the past two weeks, according to the letter.

Fort Worth police were called to help in the investigation.

FWPD said two students were walking to Riverside Middle School when the man approached them and tried to show them his private parts.

One student told school officials the same man exposed himself about two weeks ago.

Several parents NBC 5 spoke with on Thursday said they had not heard of the incidents or received a letter from the school.

"I'm going to ask questions," said parent Jolette Parker. "I want to be informed about what's going on even though I bring my son back and forth. I'm concerned about other kids. But I've seen a lot of police presence so I've seen a lot in the last week so I knew something was going on."

The luring suspect is believed to be a slender, white or Hispanic man, in his early 20s, driving a silver 4-door car.

The school is urging students to try and walk in groups, be aware of their surroundings and always report anything or anyone suspicious immediately.

