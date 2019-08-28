Attempted Home Invader Shot in Dallas

A person who tried to break into a home in Dallas Wednesday morning was shot by a home owner.

Police responded to the attempted home invasion about 1:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of De Kalb Avenue. The suspect tried to get inside the home twice and was shot.

The homeowner told police that he was asleep when he woke up to a loud smash. He grabbed his gun and went to see what was happening. He went to the front room and confronted the suspect, who was holding a handgun. The homeowner said he fired two or three shots and struck the suspect.

No arrest was made.

No other information was available.