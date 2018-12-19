RAW VIDEO: Euless Police are looking for two robbery suspects who they say punched a Euless business owner and stole her purse at her car, while her children watched. (Published 2 hours ago)

RAW VIDEO: Attacker on the Run: Woman Robbed, Punched in Front of Her Children in Euless

On Wednesday, Dec. 12 around 7:30 p.m., police say a man wearing a mask and a hoodie confronted the woman as she left her business, 1B Beauty, at 501 North Main Street. The suspect punched the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground.

“The reason why I was fighting for [my purse] is because my car keys were in there and my kids were already in the car! What if they took my kids away,” said the victim who did not want to be identified. “When I was knocked down, I was literally blacked out. I couldn’t see at that moment.”

Her attacker and the driver got away in a 2017 or 2018 Dodge Dart.

“That’s when my daughter started running for me and when I see the car leaving at that moment I was like, ‘oh my gosh… she could have gotten killed,’” said the victim.

Surveillance video from a nearby store shows the suspects were in the area for about 20 minutes before the attack. The victim thinks she was being watched.

Just before the attack, the two suspects were seen inside a local business. Those are the pictures police are using in hopes of catching them.

“I was just so terrified,” the victim said. “And from that night, my kids are still traumatized.”

Euless Police said there was a similar attack in Irving shortly after the one in Euless. Two men, robbed a woman for her purse in a parking lot. In that instance, the two robbers had guns. Irving Police said they are not ready to conclude the two are related.