How do you define "restored" service? That seems to be at the heart of a question many people in Northwest Dallas are asking Atmos Energy.

After weeks without service, Atmos lists many homes as having "restored service" because gas is restored to the ally behind the homes.

"There are a number of us that still don't have gas," said Merritt Russ. "That's all I really care about."

Russ said the service behind her house was declared "restored" last week, which is when Atmos stopped paying the family their $250/day stipend. Russ says Atmos has not sent a plumber to their home to restore service to the house, and she has no time-line for when that will happen. "I don't know...what the truth is," said Russ.

About a five minute drive away, the Galindos have the same problem.

Sunday night Atmos put in a new gas meter outside the Galindo home, but there is no way to turn on the gas inside the home. They say they have no idea when Atmos will send a plumber and say they, too, are no longer getting a daily stipend.

"There's no gas in the house and there's no plumbing hooked up to the gas line," said John Galindo. "That doesn't constitute that service has been restored."

Atmos Energy released a statement to NBC 5 Monday night saying, "We will continue to provide monetary support if repairs are needed to the customers."

When NBC 5 asked for clarification whether 'repairs' extended to gas service inside the home, Atmos responded that they were, "working with customers directly to clarify an miscommunications."