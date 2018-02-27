Atmos Energy says Tuesday it is continuing to add precautionary evacuations in a northwest Dallas neighborhood where a house explosion last week killed a 12-year-old girl.

At least two families have said they contacted Atmos about suspected gas leaks in the days prior to the deadly explosion.

The latest evacuations include 60 homes on Matador Drive, the 3700 block of Park Lane, 3700 block of Rockdale Drive and the Chapel Creek Apartments.

Atmos says its crews are going door-to-door to get service restored, and the company is replacing two-and-a-half miles of pipe as a precaution. Atmos says it is contacting families directly to notify them of their restored service. Technicians must test all appliances in a home before residents can return.

Atmos says the total number of evacuations is now estimated at 300 homes.

The company is providing lodging for people who have been evacuated due to the gas leaks. For more information call Atmos at 972-964-4191.

Dallas City Council members Adam Medrano and Omar Narvaez plan to host a community meeting Tuesday for people affected by the evacuations. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Foster Elementary School, at 3700 Clover Lane.