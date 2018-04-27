Atmos Energy Investigating Another Home Explosion

Atmos Energy is facing a new round of questions from customers concerned about their safety after another home exploded.

Gene Barber, 92, suffered serious burns to his body when his Caldwell home exploded on April 22.

The fire department believes the cause was a leak in a gas line in front of Barber's home, though no official cause has been determined.



"I was awake when I heard the noise, but I thought it was thunder," said Mary Revilla, who lives next door to Barber. "I was crying because I thought he was dead. We're still kind of shaken up."

Atmos Energy was notified of the explosion the following day and immediately sent a crew to conduct a fire investigation.

On Friday, crews were digging in Barber's front yard and around the perimeter.

The Caldwell fire chief said Atmos has also been looking for leaks throughout the city.



Developing Plano Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Roommate

In a statement to NBC 5 Atmos Energy said it has "checked the natural gas system that serves the home and continues to investigate the cause of the incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the gentleman injured in the accident and his family."

The explosion comes nearly two months after an explosion at a northwest Dallas home killed 12-year-old Linda Rogers.

Shortly after, Atmos crews flooded the area to replace old pipes, forcing hundreds of families to evacuate their homes.

Want to Spend a Night in Jail? It Just Takes $40

Want to spend the night in the slammer? Minnesota's Chisago County Sheriff's Office can help make it happen. The department is letting people stay overnight inside the new Public Safety Center to see the facility and help deputies train before inmates arrive. It just costs $40 per person. (Published Friday, April 27, 2018)

Before the explosion in Dallas, neighbors had complained about the smell of gas in the area.

Revilla said she smelled gas in her home in the days leading up to the explosion, but never called Atmos.



"When I flushed the commode or turn on the faucet we could smell nothing but rotten eggs. I told my husband, 'Go get some Clorox because it stinks' but we didn't know it was (gas)," she said.

Barber is in fair condition and remains in the hospital.

The Texas Railroad Commission said it was investigating whether Atmos violated any gas line safety rules.

Revilla said all she can do is pray that it doesn't happen to her home. Even after living there for 46 years and raising three children, she said she wants to move.

"It could happen to my house," she said. "I told my husband I'm kind of worried and I just want to move out of here."

