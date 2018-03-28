Atmos Energy has confirmed that 25 homes in a Northwest Dallas neighborhood have been evacuated Wednesday night after someone noticed the smell of natural gas along Linda Drive.

The homes that have been evacuated are all in the 3400 block of Linda Drive and along Nogales Drive.

This is just west of the large outage zone where Atmos just finished replacing aging steel gas lines in the aftermath of a gas explosion that killed a 12-year-old girl.

Atmos Energy is providing overnight hotel rooms for the homeowners who have been evacuated.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.