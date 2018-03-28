Atmos Energy Evacuating 25 Homes in Northwest Dallas Neighborhood - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Atmos Energy Evacuating 25 Homes in Northwest Dallas Neighborhood

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Atmos Energy Evacuating 25 Homes in Northwest Dallas Neighborhood

    Atmos Energy has confirmed that 25 homes in a Northwest Dallas neighborhood have been evacuated Wednesday night after someone noticed the smell of natural gas along Linda Drive.

    The homes that have been evacuated are all in the 3400 block of Linda Drive and along Nogales Drive.

     


    This is just west of the large outage zone where Atmos just finished replacing aging steel gas lines in the aftermath of a gas explosion that killed a 12-year-old girl.

    Atmos Energy is providing overnight hotel rooms for the homeowners who have been evacuated.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices