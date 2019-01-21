Atmos Crews Working to Contain Natural Gas Leak - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Atmos Crews Working to Contain Natural Gas Leak

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Buck ‘Em: Bull Riding With Aaron Pass

    Atmos Energy crews are currently working to repair a natural gas line after a third party contractor, unrelated to Atmos, damaged the line.

    The line was hit in the 4400 block of Buttonwood Court near the Dallas North Tollway and the President George Bush Turnpike in Dallas.

     

     

    Dallas Fire-Rescue crews are also on scene and have evacuated four homes nearby as a precaution.

    Investigators say the contractor was doing work unrelated to Atmos Energy when the line was struck.

    Atmos says crews are on scene, working to repair the line and things should be back to normal within an hour.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices