Atmos Crews Working to Contain Natural Gas Leak

Atmos Energy crews are currently working to repair a natural gas line after a third party contractor, unrelated to Atmos, damaged the line.

The line was hit in the 4400 block of Buttonwood Court near the Dallas North Tollway and the President George Bush Turnpike in Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews are also on scene and have evacuated four homes nearby as a precaution.

Investigators say the contractor was doing work unrelated to Atmos Energy when the line was struck.

Atmos says crews are on scene, working to repair the line and things should be back to normal within an hour.