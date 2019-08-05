Athens ISD to Implement Four-Day School Weeks

Some East Texas students started school Monday, weeks before other Texas students, but there's a perk.

The Athens Independent School District, 70 miles southeast of Dallas, is launching a four-day week.

It's a part of a three-year pilot program the district said will "serve as a major inducement for retaining and recruiting quality teachers and staff."

AISD Superintendent Blake Stiles said in a statement on the district's website the change will enable the district to "designate more time to staff development and preparedness for educating our students."

To make sure students spend the required amount of time in the classroom, the Athens ISD academic calendar is extended and school days are longer.

School will run from Mondays to Thursdays. The district will not provide childcare on Fridays.