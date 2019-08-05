Athens ISD to Implement Four-Day School Weeks - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Athens ISD to Implement Four-Day School Weeks

By Kaitlin Griffin

Published 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    NBC 5 News
    Athens ISD, located southeast of Dallas, is launching a four-day week.

    Some East Texas students started school Monday, weeks before other Texas students, but there's a perk.

    The Athens Independent School District, 70 miles southeast of Dallas, is launching a four-day week.

    It's a part of a three-year pilot program the district said will "serve as a major inducement for retaining and recruiting quality teachers and staff."

    AISD Superintendent Blake Stiles said in a statement on the district's website the change will enable the district to "designate more time to staff development and preparedness for educating our students."

    'Do Something': Crowd Screams to Ohio Gov. During Vigil

    [NATL] 'Do Something': Crowd Screams at Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine During Shooting Vigil

    A crowd that gathered to remember nine people shot dead outside a Dayton, Ohio, bar interrupted a speech by Gov. Mike DeWine with screams of "do something." Twenty-seven people were also injured in the mass shooting.  

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    To make sure students spend the required amount of time in the classroom, the Athens ISD academic calendar is extended and school days are longer.

    School will run from Mondays to Thursdays. The district will not provide childcare on Fridays.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices