At least seven people have been taken into custody after police responded to a home to investigate a possible identity theft ring in Keller Thursday morning, police said.

Police are executing a search warrant and are investigating a possible crime ring involving stolen identities, such as credit cards, social security numbers, bank accounts and creating fake IDs and credit cards, police said. Police say they believe the suspects used them to purchase items across North Texas.

SWAT is at the scene of a home at Shady Grove and Buckner Lane. Law enforcement officials expect to recover stolen goods and drugs.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates. As this breaking news story develops, elements may change.