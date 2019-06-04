This May 29, 2019, photo released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows some of 1,036 migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas.

The first busload of migrants from an overwhelmed El Paso shelter will arrive in Dallas within a week, where they'll be received by local faith-based groups and nonprofits.

About 55 migrants, mostly from Central America, will be welcomed by Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, said Kyle Ogden, president and CEO of the Thanks-Giving Foundation, one of the groups involved in the effort. They will stay there during the day and receive food and medical attention but will spend the night elsewhere.

This is the first time migrants will be transported to Dallas via the privately funded, coordinated efforts by El Paso shelter Annunciation House; a Santa Fe, New Mexico, foundation that is paying for the transportation; and a local coalition of faith-based groups, nonprofits and city and county leaders.

The Dallas Morning News.

