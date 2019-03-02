Ashes to Go | Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth Offer Ashes To Outside of Church Walls - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Ashes to Go | Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth Offer Ashes To Outside of Church Walls

For those who are unable to attend Ashe Wednesday, Ashes to Go is available

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    Several clergy belonging to the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth will be offering “Ashes to Go” in addition to the traditional Ash Wednesday worship services this year.

    Ashes to Go began almost a decade ago when some Episcopal churches decided to take the Ash Wednesday ritual outside the walls of their church bring it to the people.

    Churches were bringing ashes to people in diverse places such as train stations, city plazas, coffee shop parking lots and even on the sidewalks of downtown.

    So this upcoming Ash Wednesday, Ashes to Go will be offered in several places including Fort Worth, Decatur, Granbury and Keller.

    If you don’t have time to attend church for Ash Wednesday, here are some places that will bring the ash to you:

    Sundance Square, downtown Fort Worth - the Rev. Canon Janet Waggoner (assistant to Bishop Scott Mayer) and other clergy will have Ashes to Go for passersby from 11:30 to 1:30 on a sidewalk on the Square. 

    St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 3550 Southwest Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76133

    Phone: 817-926-8277. Ashes to Go, 7 - 9 am, Starbuck's at I20 and Trail Lake Drive. Ash Wednesday worship at noon and 7 pm. 

    St. Luke in the Meadow Episcopal Church, 4301 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76103, Phone: 817-534-4925. Ashes to Go, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on the corner of Meadowbrook and Somerset. Ash Wednesday worship at 7:00 p.m.

    Trinity Episcopal Church, 3401 Bellaire Drive So., Ft. Worth, TX 76109

    Phone: 817-926-4631. Commuter Service, 7 am on lawn of church with worship to follow in the Chapel for those who can stay. Ash Wednesday worship: 12:15 and 7 p.m.; Children's Service: 4:30 p.m.

    Episcopal Church of the Resurrection and First United Methodist Church of Decatur will be offering drive-through "Ashes and Coffee to Go" from 6:30 to 9:00 in the FUMC parking lot, 104 S Miller Street. This is the third consecutive year that the two churches have joined in this ministry. Ash Wednesday worship will be at 6 pm at the Church of the Resurrection, 905 S. Church Street, Decatur, TX  76234, Phone: 940-222-8705

    Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, worshiping at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2016 Acton Hwy (FM 4), Granbury 76049. Ashes to Go at Red on the Square, 11:30am-1:30 pm.  Worship service at the Adventist church building, 6pm.

    St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 223 S. Pearson Lane, Keller, Texas, 76248

    Phone: 817-431-2396. Drive-Thru Ashes in the parking lot 5:30-6:30 pm. Worship services: noon & 7 pm.

    Last year, Ashes to Go was offered in more than 25 states in the United States and in London, England, and Cape Town, South Africa, according to the Epscopal Diocese of Fort Worth.

    The idea is to offer a low-key invitation without pressure to allow people to receive ashes even if they cannot attend one of the traditional services planned at every Episcopal Church in the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth.

