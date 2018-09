The Fort Worth Fire Department is asking for the public's help in finding a lost arson-detecting dog that works with the department, officials said.

On Monday, the yellow Labrador named Willie got loose and has not been found since, officials said. He was last seen near North Crowley High School at 9100 S. Hulen St. He is wearing a blue collar with a brass name tag, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Willie is asked to call Fort Worth Fire at 817-392-3000.