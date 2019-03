Officers made arrests at a Corinth Albertsons in a suspected robbery ring Thursday night, police said. (Published 14 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Raw: Arrests Made at Albertsons in Suspected Robbery Ring: PD

UP NEXT

Officers made arrests at a Corinth Albertsons in a suspected robbery ring Thursday night, police said.

FBI Dallas, Dallas police and SWAT teams responded to the 4300 block of FM 2181 where they took the subjects into custody, Corinth police said.

No injuries were reported.

Dallas FBI expects to release the names of those arrested after they are arraigned on Friday.

No other information was available.