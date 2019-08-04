Arrests Made After Armed Robbery Turns Deadly

Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday.

According to investigators with Grand Prairie police, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of NE 5th St. at 4:30 p.m. for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found on man shot in the torso and another man who had been assaulted.

Investigators believe the victims were lured to that location by Jesse Martinez, 18, and Philip Aguilera Baldenegro, 19, and were subsequently robbed.

A fight ensued during the robbery which escalated into a shooting.

The victim, 24-year-old Carlos Arajeni-Arriaza Morillo, died at the hospital. The second assault victim, 18-year-old Cristian Lobos received minor injuries is expected to survive.

Both suspects fled the area but were apprehended shortly after. Both are being charged with aggravated robbery and capital murder.