Arrested Man Threw Out Drugs, Rifle in Chase: PD

A 26-year-old man who threw out a gun and drugs while police chased him through four cities was arrested Wednesday morning, police said. Miguel Angel Alvarez is being held in Garland Jail and faces multiple charges, including evading in a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Miguel Angel Alvarez is being held in Garland Jail and faces multiple charges, including evading in a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Garland police tried to serve four felony warrants to Alvarez about midnight at a home in the 2200 block of Centerville Road when he fled in a white Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

Police tried to stop him but he continued and a chase began, police said. Alvarez led police through Dallas, Richardson and Plano.

He was seen throwing narcotics and a rifle out of the vehicle that were later recovered, police said.

He had two warrants for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces and one unlawful possession of a firearm by felon. He also had two misdemeanor warrants, police said.

His bond has not been set.