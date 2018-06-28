Arrest Warrants Issued for 4 Dallas Police Officers

Arrest warrants were issued Thursday for four Dallas Police Officers after an internal investigation into gambling. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Senior Corporal Edrick Smith was first arrested in December on charges of bribery and gambling promotion.

The Dallas Police Department's Public Integrity Unit began an investigation after Smith's arrest and learned that Sergeant Shannon Browning, Senior Corporal Edward Van Meter and Senior Corporal Roger Williams were also involved.

Browning faces charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and gambling promotion and Van Meter and Williams both face charges of gambling promotion.

The investigation also added charges for Smith, who now also faces engaging in organized criminal activity charges along with federal fraud charges.

Dallas City Council member Jennifer Staubach Gates, who serves on the council's public safety committee, said the charges are serious but should not undermine the department's credibility.

"I think we all have to realize this is a small minority, the vast majority of them are really hard working, trustworthy and honest officers and there are always a few bad apples," Gates said.