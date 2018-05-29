Arrest Warrant Issued for Slain Austin Jeweler's Son

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Nicholas Patrick Shaughnessy, the son of Theodore Shaughnessy who owned of Gallerie Jewelers in Austin. Theodore was killed during a home invasion on March 2.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Nicholas Patrick Shaughnessy, the son of Theodore Shaughnessy who owned of Gallerie Jewelers in Austin. Theodore was killed during a home invasion on March 2.

Investigators with the Travis County Sheriff's office say Nicholas and another 19-year-old Jaclyn Alexa Edison are accused of conspiring together to hire someone to murder both of Shaughnessy's parents.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Theodore Shaughnessy, 55, was fatally shot early March 2 when an intruder broke into his home in the 9000 block of Oliver Drive.

Investigators say his wife, Corey Shaughnessy, called 911 about 4:45 a.m. to report the situation and said someone had fired multiple shots.

Amazing Video of Kilauea Lava Flows

One week after the start of new Kilauea eruptions, scientists say there's no end for volcanic activity. Dozens of homes have been destroyed and thousands of people have evacuated the immediate area around the volcano. (Published Thursday, May 17, 2018)

So far, there have not been any arrest in the case.

The Shaughnessy family owned Gallerie Jewelers in Central Austin. The store's facebook page announced the closing of the store until further notice on March 5. Then almost two months after the shooting, the same Facebook page posted that "Nicholas, Ted's son, will be carrying on his legacy here at Gallerie."



