After more than two months, an arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Carrollton, police say.

Carrollton police said 31-year-old Jacqueline Christina Fisher surrendered at the Carrollton City Jail Monday and was released the same day on $50,000 bond.

Fisher, police said, struck a pedestrian at about 3 a.m. Sunday March 18 along the 4000 block of Marsh Lane.

Carrollton Police and Fire Rescue were called to the scene by passersby who saw a critically injured man lying in the southbound lanes.

The victim, a 25-year-old Dallas man, survived and has moved out of state to continue his recovery.

"Investigators found evidence at the scene which eventually led them to Fisher and her vehicle, a gray Toyota 4Runner," police said. "Carrollton Police thank Toyota of Denton and Service King Collision Center of Plano for their cooperation in this investigation."

Fisher has been charged with one count of failure to stop and render aid. If convicted, she faces up to a $5,000 fine and five years in prison.

