Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run Outside Fort Worth Nightclub

A woman is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run outside a Fort Worth nightclub.
According to police, two women were involved in an altercation with a man outside the OK Corral early Monday morning.
At about 2:15 a.m., in the parking lot, the women got into their car and then intentionally hit the man not once, but twice.
The man, identified Tuesday as Emmanuel Ramirez-Rodriguez, was hospitalized and later died of his injuries.
Police said Tuesday they have arrested Laura Rosas in connection with the hit-and-run and have charged her with murder. Police have not announced any other arrests in the case or named any other suspects.
The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing and no other information has been confirmed.