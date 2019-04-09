Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run Outside Fort Worth Nightclub

A woman is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run outside a Fort Worth nightclub.

According to police, two women were involved in an altercation with a man outside the OK Corral early Monday morning.

At about 2:15 a.m., in the parking lot, the women got into their car and then intentionally hit the man not once, but twice.

The man, identified Tuesday as Emmanuel Ramirez-Rodriguez, was hospitalized and later died of his injuries.

Raw: Argument, Hit-and-Run at FW Mall Leaves Man Dead: PD

Police said Tuesday they have arrested Laura Rosas in connection with the hit-and-run and have charged her with murder. Police have not announced any other arrests in the case or named any other suspects.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing and no other information has been confirmed.