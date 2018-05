Fort Worth police say they've made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a teenage girl who died Tuesday.



The 14-year-old girl, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Nylah Lightfoot, was stabbed in the neck and chest after she got into an argument with another girl at the Sycamore Point Apartments.

Lightfoot was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital where she was pronounced dead.



Police have not released any information about the suspect or what led to the argument.