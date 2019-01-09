Arrest Made in Fatal Fort Worth New Year's Day Shooting

Fort Worth police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that took place outside a Shell gas station in the first hours of the new year.

Police said Wednesday they've arrested 29-year-old Brandon Clayton Yocum in connection with the shooting death of 46-year-old Axel Rosado.

Homicide detectives said Yocum and another person noticed the victim sleeping inside his car shortly after 2 a.m. After making a purchase, Yocum and his friend left the store. According to police, Yocum then opened the passenger door to Rosado's vehicle and spoke to him -- sparking a confrontation.

Rosado then got out of his vehicle and walked toward Yocum who pulled out a gun and fired several shots. At least one of the shots hit Rosado, who then threw a glass bottle at Yocum.

Man Fatally Shot in Argument at Gas Station: PD

A man who was shot multiple times during an argument at a Shell gas station in Fort Worth died of his injuries early Tuesday morning, police said. It happened about 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Cherry Lane in western Fort Worth. No other information was available. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019)

Police said Yocum then got in the passenger seat of a white SUV and, as he left the scene, fired one or two additional gunshots.

Rosado was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he later died.

In the hours following the shooting, police said they were able to positively identify Yocum as a suspect and that on Jan. 4 members of the Fort Worth Police Department’s Fugitive Unit and Special Response Team took him into custody at a traffic stop after he left his residence.

Detectives have not said why Yocum opened Rosado's door or what the two men argued about before the shooting.

Police said the driver of the white SUV Yocum left the scene of the shooting in has been identified though it's unknown if he will face any charges.

Yocum is being held in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center on a murder charge with a $200,000 bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.