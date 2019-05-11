Arlington Police have arrested a man for a murder that took place in early April.

Juriah Fields was found shot to death in his front yard April 15, 2019. Fields’ death was one of three fatal shootings that took place in Arlington in the last 24 hours.

Mark Anthony Washington, 52, was already in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma on an unrelated charge when detectives were able to connect him to the homicide.

Washington remains in Tulsa County Jail on a murder charge from Arlington, Texas and his bond is set at $100,000.

No Kidding: Goat Farm Sees Spring Baby Boom