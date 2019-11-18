Arrest Made in Connection to 16-Year-Old's Shooting Death - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arrest Made in Connection to 16-Year-Old's Shooting Death

Marquel Ellis Jr., 16, was fatally shot at a house party in Plano Saturday night

By Chris Blake

Published 5 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Plano Police Department
    Kemond Smith, 17, of Forney faces a murder charge in connection to the shooting of Marquel Ellis Jr., Plano police say.

    Plano police arrested a 17-year-old Monday in connection to a shooting Saturday that killed a 16-year-old Allen High School student, police say.

    Police arrested Kemond Smith, of Forney, Monday and charged him with murder, according to the Plano Police Department. Smith is being held at Plano City Jail.

    Officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Peachtree Lane around 10 p.m. Saturday. A 16-year-old, later identified as Marquel Ellis Jr., was struck and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

    Police said they would continue to investigate the shooting.

