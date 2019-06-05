Dallas police say they have made an arrest in connection to the Tuesday night shooting death of a 13-year-old in Pleasant Grove, but have not filed charges.
Malik Tyler, 13, was struck by a stray bullet and killed outside a gas station in the 9400 block of Bruton Road before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, police said.
His death marked the fourth teenager to be killed in Dallas in a five-day span.
Tyler was walking out of the gas station with some of his friends when men in two separate cars started to shoot at each other, police said. One of the stray bullets struck Tyler.
After the shooting, police said they were looking for a silver Chrysler 300 in relation to the shooting.