Arrest Made in Arlington Bar Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Arrest Made in Arlington Bar Shooting

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Arrest Made in Arlington Bar Shooting

    A man is in custody after a homicide investigation from an April murder at Amigos Sports Bar in Arlington.

    The Arlington Police Department along with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force took 25-year-old Simon Alejandro Flores Acevedo into custody for the homicide that occurred on April 14, 2019.

    Police responded to a shooting along the 3200 block of E. Park Row at about 11:45 p.m. on April 14 and when they arrived, they found a man on the ground in the parking lot of the bar suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

    Acevedo is in the Hunt County Jail until he's transferred to Tarrant County.

    Virginia Beach Shooting Reignites Debate Over Gun Laws

    [NATL] Virginia Beach Shooting Reignites Debate Over Gun Laws

    Friday's mass shooting in Virginia Beach is reigniting debate over gun laws. Twelve people were killed when a city employee opened fire in a government building. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that more laws aren't the solution. Presidential candidates, however, are calling for action.

    (Published Monday, June 3, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices