Arrest Made in Arlington Bar Shooting

A man is in custody after a homicide investigation from an April murder at Amigos Sports Bar in Arlington.

The Arlington Police Department along with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force took 25-year-old Simon Alejandro Flores Acevedo into custody for the homicide that occurred on April 14, 2019.

Police responded to a shooting along the 3200 block of E. Park Row at about 11:45 p.m. on April 14 and when they arrived, they found a man on the ground in the parking lot of the bar suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Acevedo is in the Hunt County Jail until he's transferred to Tarrant County.

