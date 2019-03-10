Police have arrested a man who allegedly killed a 15-year-old McKinney teen after a drug deal gone bad.

According to Anna police, at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 15-year-old Alejandro Camacho of McKinney was left in the parking lot of Medical City McKinney with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Camacho eventually died due to his injury at the hospital.

Investigators with Anna police along with McKinney police, the Texas Rangers and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office were able to find that the shooting happened near the intersection of Wylie Farm Road and Creekview Drive in Anna, Texas.

Police believe that Camacho and four other males started to fight inside of a van, after which one of the males, identified as 18-year-old Christopher Lamarr Sterkes, exited and started shooting into the vehicle.

One of the bullets struck Camacho in the chest, eventually killing him.

The driver of the van took Camacho to Medical City McKinney and dropped him off in the parking lot.

Investigators said the fight was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

“It’s sad that a 15-year-old boy lost his life over a small amount of marijuana,” said Anna Police Chief Jeff Caponera. “We want to express our deepest condolences to the Camacho family, this is an unfortunate tragedy and want to assure his parents we will do what we can to ensure justice is served. This was a coordinated effort between multiple agencies that led to the swift arrest of a dangerous criminal.”

Sterkes is being held in the Collin County jail on a $500,000 bond for murder.

