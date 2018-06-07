Army Vet and Family Living in U-Haul After Benefits Stolen

A U.S. Army veteran has been forced to live in a U-Haul van with his family after someone stole his benefits. Fortunately, help is on the way for Jeff Slaughter. (Published 21 minutes ago)

A United States Army veteran has been sleeping in a van after his veteran's benefits were stolen last month.

Jeff Slaughter and his family have been bouncing around North Texas motels for several months looking for work for his wife.

Slaughter is medically retired and receives a monthly benefits check from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In May someone fraudulently gained access to his account and changed the direct deposit information. When the VA sent the check it never made it to him.

"I'm not going to lie, I was pulling my hair out," Slaughter said. "I did not know what to do."



Unable to afford another motel, the family rented a U-Haul van and put all the belongings they could carry inside.

"Most of it is clothes. We've got one TV, a bunch of files and personal effects," Slaughter said.

Slaughter and his wife, Samantha, slept in the van Wednesday night. He said it reminded him of roughing it during Operation Desert Storm, but he served so his wife and son, Cameron, did not have to live like this.

"If it was just me, I could sleep on the pavement. it wouldn't bother me," Slaughter said. "What bothers me is my wife has to go through that. That's just not right."

By Thursday afternoon the Slaughters were facing an even more dire situation. The van was due back and the family did not have enough money for a storage locker.

Then, a miracle happen.

Someone had seen the families story in the Dallas Morning News and sent a $250 e-gift card. Shortly after the VA called and told Slaughter he would get his money on Friday.

The two nearly simultaneous miracles brought the family to tears.

"He cried. He doesn't have to lie, we both cried," Samantha said.



The timing could not have been more perfect for the family. They'll have to sleep uncomfortably for one more night, but they can rest easy knowing that help is coming.



"It was an angel from above," Jeff said. "There's no other way to explain it. You cant get timing like that."