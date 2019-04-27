Armed Robbery Ends With One Shot, Police Search for Suspects

Police are searching for several suspects after an armed robbery left one person shot in Fort Worth on Saturday.

At 10:13 on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a business located on the corner of Brentwood Stair Road and Weiler Boulevard for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found the male clerk suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say three armed males went into a game room and shot the clerk while robbing the business.

The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.