Arlington police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Bek's Nizza Pizza.

Armed Robbery Caught on Camera at Arlington Restaurant

Arlington police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Bek's Nizza Pizza.

Investigators said three black men entered the restaurant around 10 p.m. Monday night, wearing hoodies and holding guns.

The men robbed the restaurant's register and got away with $600 cash.

No one inside the restaurant was hurt.