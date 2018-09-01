Armed Robbers on the Run After Two Shot in Oak Cliff - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Armed Robbers on the Run After Two Shot in Oak Cliff

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Armed Robbers on the Run After Two Shot in Oak Cliff

    Police are searching for two gunman after a violent robbery late Friday night.

    Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Western Park Drive at 11:01 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

    Witnesses told police that the two wounded victims, as well as their family, were sitting outside of their home when they were approached by two black males.

    They demanded property from the family and during the robbery, one victim was shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the buttocks.

    A Last Farewell to John McCain

    [NATL] A Last Farewell to John McCain
    AFP/Getty Images

    Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

    It was not revealed immediately what property was taken from the victims and police did not release any suspect descriptions. 

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices