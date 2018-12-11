Armed Robber Targeting Arlington Cell Phone Stores - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Armed Robber Targeting Arlington Cell Phone Stores

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 40 minutes ago

    Arlington Police Department
    The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robber targeting cell phone stores, Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

    The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robber targeting cell phone stores.

    The first incident happened on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. The man seen on surveillance video is described as a Hispanic male wearing the same black and grey hoodie, jeans, shoes and bandana covering his face in all robberies. He is believed to be approximately 5-foot, 3-inches in height and weighing around 200 pounds.

    The man displayed a knife in the first three robberies and then a handgun in the last two offenses.

    Detectives have not ruled out the man be responsible for similar robberies in the North Texas are. The Arlington robberies occurred at these locations:

    • 11/14/2018 - Boost Mobile at 3200 S. Cooper Street
    • 11/19/2018 - Metro PCS at 8021 Matlock Road
    • 11/20/2018 - Boost Mobile at 3200 S. Cooper Street
    • 11/24/2018 - Boost Mobile at 5975 S. Cooper Street
    • 12/06/2018 - Boost Mobile at 2418 S. Collins Street

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington police.

